Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) released the marks of all the candidates who were recommended for the Engineering Services (Mains) 2018 examination today, November 16th. All the candidates can check the marks of the recommended candidates at the UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in. The final result of the Engineering Services 2018 examination was released on November 10th.

UPSC had recommended a total number of 511 candidates for appointment. A total number of 161 candidates were recommended for Civil Engineering, 136 candidates for Mechanical Engineering, 108 candidates for Electrical Engineering, and 106 for Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Candidates can access the marks of all the recommended candidates by clicking on the relevant link under the ‘What’s New’ section of the UPSC’s official website or click on the direct link to access the PDF file.

The UPSC had conducted the Engineering Service 2018 recruitment process to fill a total of 583 vacancies. Only 511 candidates were recommended for appointment and 50 candidates were given provisional recommendation. All the vacancies for reserved categories (SC, ST, and OBC) have been filled.