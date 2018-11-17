After launching the phone in China, Thailand and Indonesia, Xiaomi has finally decided to launch the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India. The Chinese smartphone set the launch date in India of their next generation popular Redmi Note smartphone for November 22nd. The launch event will be held in New Delhi and the phone will be available for the customers immediately the next day, November 23rd, from 12 noon.

The Chinese phone maker has also revealed that the smartphone will be sold via Flipkart and Mi.com. As mentioned earlier, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is available in other markets already and hence everything about the phone has been reported earlier. It is the pricing that everyone will be eagerly watching out for.

Still, it is worth mentioning that Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with dual cameras at both the front and rear. Also Xiaomi is marketing the new handset for its camera capabilities calling it ‘a new camera experience’. The display is quite large as well and comes with a regular notch.

We can also expect some changes in the colour options on offer. As the phone was launched in Thailand at a price of THB 6,990, which is approximately Rs. 15,250 (for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model), we can expect the price to be in a similar range (15k-18k) for the Indian market.

Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and an 86 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the handset bears yet another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with AI face unlock. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.