Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the Main exam result for the 2016 Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services recruitment today, November 17th. Around 12,900 candidates had appeared for the Main exam and they had to wait for more than 2 years to get the result. A total of 1993 candidates have made it to the interview round.

The Main examination were conducted in the months of September-October 2016. The number of candidates who qualify for the interview round are around three times the number of vacancies. The total number of vacancies for which the recruitment is happening is 633.

The details of interview round will be released later at the UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The candidates can also check the result at the same site.

Here is how to check the UPPSC Main exam 2016 result:

Visit the UPPSC’s official website. Click on the link for the result on the home page. A PDF will open, which will contain the roll number of all the candidates who have been selected to appear for the Interview round. Alternatively, candidates can click on this link to access the PDF.

The notice released along the result states that the final result is subject to a case in Supreme Court. The candidates can access the notice in this link.