Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Answer the question based on the five three digit numbers given below.

853 ; 581 ; 747 ; 474 ; 398

If all the digits in each of the numbers are arranged in descending order within the number, which of the following will form the lowest in the new arrangement of numbers?

(A) 853

(B) 747

(C) 581

(D) 398

(E) 474

Ans: E

2. Answer the following question:

Eight friends A, B, C, D E, F G and H are sitting around a circle facing the centre. A sits third to the left of B, while second to the right of F. D does not sit next to A or B. C and G always sit next to each other. H never sits next to D and C does not sit next to B.

Which of the following pairs sits between H and E?

(A) F, D

(B) H, B

(C) C, G

(D) E, G

(E) None of these

Ans: A

3. Which conclusions following from the statements?

Statement :

R ≤N ≥ F > B

Conclusions :

I. F = R

II. B < N

(A) Only conclusion I is true.

(B) Only conclusion II is true.

(C) Either conclusion I or conclusion II is true.

(D) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II is true.

(E) Both conclusions I and II are true.

Ans: B

English

4. Choose the word which is most similar in meaning to the word given below.

REVERED

(A) remembered

(B) feared

(C) talked about

(D) embraced

(E) respected

Ans: E

5. Find out the error in the following sentence, if any.

Despite of their best efforts (1)/ they failed to retain (2)/ the contract due to (3)/ unwanted political interference. (4)/ No error (5).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) 5

Ans: E

6. Fill in the blank with the correct word.

Once upon a time there was a prince who wanted to marry a princess; but she would have to be a real princess. He ______ all over the world to find one, but nowhere could he get what he wanted.

(A) called

(B) tour

(C) sent

(D) saw

(E) travelled

Ans: E

Numerical ability

7. The largest and the smallest angles of a triangle are in the ratio of 3:1 respectively. The second largest angle of the triangle is equal to 56 degrees. What is the value of largest angle of the triangle?

(A) 49

(B) 129

(C) 123

(D) 93

(E) None of these

Ans: D

8. Monica deposited a total of Rs. 10500 with a bank in two different deposit schemes at 10% p.a., interest being compounded annually. As per the schemes, she gets the same amount after 2 years on the first deposit as she gets after 3 years on the second deposit. How much money did she deposit for 3 years?

(A) Rs. 4500

(B) Rs. 5000

(C) Rs. 6500

(D) Rs. 7200

(E) None of these

Ans: B

9. What will come in the place of the question mark?

9 ; 11 ; 16 ; 26 ; ? ; 69

(A) 40

(B) 41

(C) 42

(D) 43

(E) None of these

Ans: D

General awareness

10. The abbreviation ‘ATS’ stand for:

(A) Anti Terrorism Sensor

(B) Anti Terrorist Set-up

(C) Anti Terrorist System

(D) Anti Terrorism Squad

(E) Anti Terrorism Scheme