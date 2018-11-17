For everyone who was unable to pick up a shiny new smartphone during the Diwali sale this year, here is another opportunity. In fact, for anyone looking for a budget smartphone, Flipkart India is offering deals and discounts on a number of smartphones, NDTV Gadgets reported.

Dubbed the Mobile Bonanza sale, Flipkart will kick off the sale next week. Deals include brands such as Asus, Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, and Google. The Mobile Bonanza sale will run between November 19th and November 22nd.

Here are a few interesting offers. In the mid-range category, the 3GB Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is being offered at a Rs 1,000 discount. Meanwhile, the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 10,499, down from the original retail price tag of Rs. 12,999.

Even phones from Realme are part of the sale, but what we know so far is that the price of Realme 2 Pro will start from Rs. 13,990. The exact details on each variant have not been revealed yet, the report added.

In the premium phone category, Flipkart promises some ‘great deals’ on Apple iPhone models. However, the page dedicated to the Mobile Bonanza sale does not detail any offer at this time. Expect more details in the next couple of days. Also, Google Pixel 2 XL, whose price in India was reduced to Rs. 45,499 for the variant with 64GB inbuilt storage, will be available at Rs. 40,999 under the Flipkart sale.