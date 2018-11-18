National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal has released notifications for 115 teaching and 20 non-teaching position vacancies on Saturday. Interested candidates can access the notification at the NIT Warangal’s official website, nitw.ac.in. Candidates can also apply for the positions at the same website on or before December 5th.

The positions of 115 teaching positions include Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor Grade-I, and Assistant Professor Grade-II. The non-teaching positions include Librarian (1 position), Superintendent Engineer (1 position), Deputy Registrar (3 positions), Deputy Librarian (1 position), Senior Students Activity and Sports Officer (1 position), Executive Engineer (1 position), Senior Medical Officer (1 position), Assistant Librarian (1 position), Medical Officer (3 positions), Students Activity and Sports Officer (1 position), and Scientific/Technical Officer (6 positions).

The details eligibility criteria and qualifications for all the above positions is available in the official notification which can be accessed in this link. The mode of selection is also different for different positions which can be checked in the notification. All the positions carry a salary of more than a lakh.

Here is how to apply for the NIT Warangal vacancies:

Visit the recruitment portal of the NIT Warangal. Click on new user registration button on the page. Fulfill the registration process and generate the log-in credentials. Use the log-in credentials to log in on the recruitment portal. Fulfill the application process and submit the application.

The recruitment portal has links for various information regarding the vacancies. Candidates can go through the web page to get full details on the positions. National Institute of Technology, Warangal, formerly known as Regional Engineering College, was established in 1959 and is first in the chain of 30 NITs (formerly known as RECs) in the country.