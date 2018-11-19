IndusInd Bank launches India’s first interactive credit card with buttons

IndusInd Bank has launched the nation’s first interactive credit card that comes with buttons.

The IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card allows customers to choose payment options such as EMI, Reward Points or Credit at the push of a button, on the card, at the point of sale (POS).

IIT Kharagpur researchers design programme to maximise LPG connections in BPL households

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur have devised a computer programme that will help maximise LPG connections in BPL households.

It is part of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The ‘Decision Support System’ (DSS) used a mathematical model to achieve maximum distribution.

Punjab is third state to ban hookah bars and lounges

Hookah bars have been permanently banned in Punjab as President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to a Bill to check the use of tobacco.

Punjab has become the third state in the country (after Gujarat and Maharashtra) where hookah bars or lounges were banned through law.

The President has given assent to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Punjab Amendment) Bill, 2018.

India’s first elephant hospital opens in Mathura

India’s first specialized hospital for elephants was opened by Agra Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar at Farah block’s Churmura village.

The medical centre offers wireless digital X-ray, laser treatment, dental X-ray, thermal imaging, ultrasonography, hydrotherapy and quarantine facilities.

It is located close to the elephant conservation and care centre.

The hospital is designed to treat injured, sick and old elephants.

