Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Service Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) is expected to release the admit card for the recruitment of Forest Guard and Forester positions today or tomorrow. A note on the website states that the admit card/hall ticket will be available for download from November 19th to November 21st. All the candidates who have applied to appear on the exam can download the admit card from forests.tn.gov.in.

The online exam for the position of Forester will be held from November 25th to November 28th. The online exam for the position of Forest Guard will be held from November 29th to November 30th. The candidates who clear the exam will have to go through a physical endurance exam, details of which will be released later.

TNFUSRC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 1178 positions of which 726 positions are for Forest Guard, 152 for Forest Guard with Driving License, and 300 for Forester. The notification for the positions were released on October 15th and the application process