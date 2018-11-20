Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) 2018 registration process was initiated from Monday, November 19th by the Board of School Education, Haryana. All interested candidates can register to appear for the examination at the official website htetonline.com.

The last day to apply for the HTET 2018 is November 30th and the last day to make corrections in the submitted application is December 3rd.

The Haryana TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at elementary, secondary and senior secondary level classes for schools recognised by the Department of Education, Haryana and affiliated by the Board of School Education, Haryana.

The exam is conducted for three different levels. Level I is for candidates interested in teaching for Classes I to V, Level 2 is for candidates who want to teach for classes VI to VIII, and Level 3 is for Postgraduate teachers.

HTET 2018 examination will be conducted on January 5th and 6th. The Level 3 examination will be conducted on January 5th from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm. The Level 2 and Level 1 examination will be conducted on January 6th from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, respectively.

Here is how to apply for HTET 2018:

Visit the HTET 2018 official website. Click on ‘Apply Online for HTET-2018’ button on the home page. Click on Proceed to Apply Online button and fill the registration form. Once registered, use the log-in credential to log-in and fulfill the remaining application form. Candidates can take a print out of the application form for future reference.

Candidates can make corrections in the submitted application form from November 21st and the last day to make corrections is December 3rd. The button to edit the submitted application form is on the home page of HTET 2018 website.

The official notification which has information on application process, detailed eligibility criteria, exam pattern and exam syllabus for each levels and subjects, qualifying marks among other details is available in this link.