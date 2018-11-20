Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Which of the following expressions will be true if the expression R > O = A > S < T is definitely true?

(A) O > T

(B) S < R

(C) T > A

(D) S = O

(E) T < R

Ans: B

2. A, B, C, D, E, G, and I are seven friends who study in three different standards, namely 5 th, 6 th, and 7 th, such that not less than two friends study in the same standard. Each friend has a different favourite subject, namely History, Civics, English, Marathi, Hindi, Maths and Economics also but not necessarily in the same order. A likes Maths and studies in the 5 th standard with only one other friend who likes Marathi. I studies with two other friends. Both the friends who study with I like languages (here languages include only Hindi, Marathi and English). D studies in the 6 th standard with only one person and does not like Civics. E studies with only one friend. The one who likes History does not study in the 5 th or 6 th standard. E does not like languages. C does not like English, Hindi or Civics. Which combination represents E’s favourite subject and the standard in which he studies?

(A) Civics and 7th

(B) Economics and 5th

(C) Civics and 6th

(D) History and 7th

(E) Economics and 7th

Ans: C

3. In a certain code language ‘economics is not money’ is written as ‘ka la ho ga’, ‘demand and supply economics’ is written as ‘mo ta pa ka’, ‘money makes only part’ is written as ‘zi la ne ki’ and ‘demand makes supply economics’ is written as ‘zi mo ka ta’. What is the code for ‘supply’ in the given code language?

(A) ta

(B) ma

(C) Either pa or mo

(D) pa

(E) Either mo or ta

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

4. In a team, there are 240 members (males and females). Two-thirds of them are males. Fifteen per cent of males are graduates. Remaining males are non-graduates. Three-fourths of the females are graduates. Remaining females are non-graduates. What is the difference between the number of females who are non-graduates and the number of males who are graduates?

(A) 2

(B) 24

(C) 4

(D) 116

(E) 36

Ans: C

English

5. Read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical mistake/ error in it.

1) India has entered a downward spiral / 2) Where the organised, productive / 3) and law abide sectors are subject to / 4) savage amounts of multiple taxes. / 5) No error

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) 5

Ans: C

6. Choose the set of words for each blank that best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

If India is ___ on protecting its resources, international business appears equally ____ to safeguard its profit.

(A) dreaded, fragile

(B) stubborn, weak

(C) bent, determined

(D) approaching, settled

(E) obsessed, prepared

Ans: C

General awareness

7. BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange), the oldest stock exchange in Asia, has joined hands with one more international index in February 2013. This association has resulted in change of name of BSE index. What is the change of name effected?

(A) Down Jones BSE Index

(B) NASDAQ BSE Index

(C) S&P BSE Index

(D) Euronext BSE Index

(E) None of the other options

Ans: C

8. Government usually classifies its expenditure in terms of planned and non-planned expenditure. Identify which is the correct definition of planned expenditure.

(A) It represents the expenditure of all the State Governments.

(B) It represents the total expenditure or the Central Government.

(C) It is the expenditure which is spent through centrally sponsored programmes and flagship schemes of the Government.

(D) It represents the expenditure incurred on Defence.

(E) None of the other options

Ans: C

9. Which of the following organisations is made specifically responsible for empowering Micro, Small and Medium enterprises in India?

(A) NABARD

(B) RBI

(C) SIDBI

(D) ECGC

(E) SEBI

Ans: C

10. The software that is used to create text-based documents are referred to as:

(A) DBMS

(B) Suites

(C) Spreadsheets

(D) Presentation Software

(E) Word Processors