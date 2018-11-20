The Indian motorcycle manufacturer is doing everything in its capacity to regain lost glory in the 150cc segment. With the advent of numerous worthy contenders like Suzuki’s Gixxer, Honda’s Hornet and TVS’s Apache 160 4V, Bajaj’s popular Pulsar model has slowly faded in the background. Now the company has announced three new colour schemes for the Pulsar 150 Classic.

The new models include the current full black colour scheme and two new colour combinations – black with red highlights and black with silver highlights. An Autocar India report says that all three models are priced the same, at Rs.65,500 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

To recall, the Classic model was introduced back in June 2018 and featured styling elements that were reminiscent of the Pulsar 150 UG III (launched in 2006). Now with the notable changes like the accenting found above the headlight cluster, on the badging, grab handle, rim tape and faux vents on the side panels, the bike gets a fresher look.

While the Bajaj website hasn’t been updated yet, the motorcycles are apparently reaching dealerships and it has been confirmed that these aren’t limited edition versions, the Autocar India report says.

However, this is a just a cosmetic upgrade and there are no mechanical changes on this bike. Powering it is a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 14hp at 8,000rpm and 13.4Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox. Other components like the frame and suspension also remain identical. Braking, meanwhile, is taken care of by a 240mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear.

According to the report, Bajaj is also working on all-new, next-generation Pulsar that will feature a 4-valve motor, fuel-injection and monoshock suspension, among other features.