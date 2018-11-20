At the launch event in Gurugram today, Samsung unveiled its first ever quad rear camera handset, the Galaxy A9, for the Indian audience. As the smartphone was already available in Malaysia, launched in October, there was very little left to find out about the device. However, Samsung still managed to surprise us with the attractive pricing: Rs.36,990 for the 6GB RAM variant.

Dubbing it the world’s “first rear quad camera phone”, Samsung explained in detail the unique capabilities of the cameras on board. The USP of the Galaxy A9 is without doubt the four rear cameras, but there’s more to it. Samsung has used four different kinds of sensors for the rear cameras and there’s a mode that lets you click four pictures at the same time — one with each rear camera.

The four cameras are placed in this order from top to bottom: ultrawide, telephoto, main, and depth. The ultrawide lens is used to capture more objects in the frame. Samsung says its ultrawide camera can fit much more detail in panorama shots as well as regular photos. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy A9 supports Dolby Atmos audio as well.

“As a leader in smartphone technology, we are all about meaningful innovation. For the first time ever, we have brought the rear quad camera with Galaxy A9. With ultra-wide, optical zoom, low light capabilities and live focus, Galaxy A9 has a camera designed for every moment in the life of the young millennial,” Aditya Babbar, GM of Samsung India, said in its press statement.

Samsung Galaxy A9 price

As pricing was the most crucial part and had everyone on their toes. Samsung has made the Galaxy A9 available for pre-booking from November 20th, which can be done via Samsung offline stores, Amazon India, the Airtel online store, Paytm Mall, and Flipkart. The price for the base variant is set at Rs. 36,990 and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant costs up to Rs. 39,990.

Apart from the two variants, Galaxy A9 comes in three colour options: Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink. The handset will be available in India from November 28th.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

As much of the specifications numbers remain the same as reported earlier, here’s a brief summary of what Galaxy A9 has to offer. Galaxy A9 comes with a larger and wider 6.3” Super AMOLED infinity display which is further enhanced by Dolby Atmos surround sound. The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 processor and a large 3800 mAh battery with fast charging capability.

As far as the cameras go, the four rear cameras include a 24-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 10-megapixel telephoto camera that has 2x optical zoon, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The front camera gets a 24-megapixel sensor and supports Face Unlock. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the rear as well.