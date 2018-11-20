Today at 12.30 pm, Samsung, one of the top premium smartphone brands in India, will unveil their first ever quad camera phone. The Galaxy A9 was launched in other markets in October but it makes its debut in India today. Besides, online e-commerce site Flipkart has set up landing page for the handset confirming the exclusive partnership.

Like all major events, the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy A9 will be live streamed on the company’s press site. Now coming to the phone itself, apart from it being the first Samsung handset with four rear cameras, it is loaded with premium features such as a super AMOLED infinity display and Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The #Worlds1stQuadCam smartphone is coming to India today!

Catch the Live webcast of the Samsung #GalaxyA9 India launch, and witness the power of 4 rear cameras, at 12:30 pm IST. Watch it live here: https://t.co/5C9KlvFagw pic.twitter.com/RUkX5rT10F — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) November 19, 2018

As for pricing, an NDTV Gadgets report citing IANS sources claims that the Galaxy A9 price in India will be around Rs. 35,000. Interestingly, a previous report had claimed — using Samsung website code as the source — that the smartphone will be launched in India carrying a Rs. 39,000 price tag.

Samsung Galaxy A9 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A9 runs Android 8.0 Oreo on top of Samsung Experience UX and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Infinity Display Super AMOLED panel with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, with four cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four cores clocked at 1.8GHz. This is paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM options.

On the back, the quadruple rear camera setup of the Galaxy A9 includes a 24-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera featuring 2x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree lens, and a 5-megapixel depth camera. There is also a 24-megapixel front camera. The phone also has a Face Unlock feature as well as Bixby assistant and Samsung Pay integration.

The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and it packs a 3,800mAh battery that supports fast charging.