Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2018 examination answer keys are expected to be released today, November 21st, according to multiple reports. The UPTET Exam was held by Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) on November 18th. Answer keys, once released, can be accessed by the candidates at upbasdiceducboard.gov.in.

It was previously reported that the UPTET 2018 Answer Keys are expected to be released anytime this week. According to some unconfirmed reports the answer keys were supposed to be issued on Tuesday, November 20th, which caused the UPTET website to be down throughout the whole evening.

The state government had taken help from Special Task Force and cyber cell officials to keep a check on paper leaks and cheating mafia. Moreover, Allahabad police claimed to have caught hold of a gang who were helping candidates to cheat in the exam. Four people were arrested by the police.

The UPTET 2018 examination was conducted in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and the second session was conducted from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The UPTET examination is conducted separately for candidates aspiring to teach from class I to class V and from class VI to class VIII.