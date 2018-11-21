Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission released a notification on Tuesday, November 20th, stating that the interview for the 2016 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services will begin from December 10th, 2018. Further details of the schedule of the interview will be released in the near future, says the notification.

UPPSC had declared the result of the Main examination for the above-mentioned recruitment on November 16th, which is more than 24 months after the exams were conducted. A total of 1,993 candidates have made it to the interview round. The total number of vacancies for which the recruitment is happening is 633.

Around 12,900 candidates had appeared for the Main exam and they had to wait for more than two years to get their result. The Main examination were conducted in the months of September-October 2016.