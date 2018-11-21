The popular online battle royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is set to release another season for its mobile version. Called Royale Pass Season 4, the update for PUBG Mobile will bring several new features such as added missions, new weapons and special vehicles.

A tweet about the latest season was shared a few days ago by the official PUBG Mobile handle. It said “Season 4 is just around the corner”, without giving any specific timeline for the launch. However, a report by Moneycontrol claims that the update will incorporate new firearm finishes, outfit rewards, new character faces and hairstyles. Season 4 will also provide 600 UCs as Elite Pass rewards for players, which can be used to purchase the next season’s pass.

Another season has come and gone. Hopefully you got what you needed in Season 3. But worry not, because Season 4 is just around the corner! Stay tuned. — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 18, 2018

Elite Pass holders can purchase discounted items with BP and RP in the future. PUBG will be hosting a three-day Black Friday event where discounted stuff will be even cheaper, the report adds. The report citing Tencent games said that the update was rolling out on November 20th. However, users will have to wait until a day later as global servers are expected to be connected only by November 21st.

Speaking of the new features, the PUBG Mobile update will bring several in-game improvements such as a leaner chat system, which can keep more messages while using less RAM, a tuned front page of the shop and an enhanced matchmaking and chat, where players do not have to choose a second language.

In addition, an all new weapon, the M762 automatic rifle, has been introduced. The weapon will be the first 7.62mm automatic rifle that can fire in single shot, burst and full-auto modes. The rifle can be found in all maps.

Brand new M762 Assault Rifle is about to dominate our battlegrounds in #pubgmobile090! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zeC6emYfu4 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 19, 2018

Moreover, Season 4 will bring PC features into the mobile app such as dynamic weather change in Sanhok, where the climate changes between sunny, rain and foggy randomly, as well as Hardcore Mode where footsteps and audio cues will be absent.