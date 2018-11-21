The Internet is where distance doesn’t really matter and people connect with each other from across the globe. A step further in that direction, Google is now rolling out its ‘Neighbourly’ app, which aims to help people source local information from their neighbours. The beta version of the app was earlier made available in Mumbai, Jaipur and couple of other cities, and now the app will be live across India starting today.

According a report by Moneycontrol, there have been over 1.5 million downloads and half a million people on the waitlist for the new Neighbourly application. So now Google is rolling out Neighbourly nationally starting with Bengaluru and Delhi on Wednesday as these cities topped the waitlist, Ben Fohner, Senior Product Manager in Google’s Next Billion Users team, said.

The app is designed to make it easier for people in a city to ask local questions and get reliable and relevant answers directly. The app is designed to work in English and eight other Indian languages.

The app is currently available for free download through Google Play. It works with devices running at least Android 4.3 (Jelly Bean).