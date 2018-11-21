Huawei India will be bringing their premium Mate 20 Pro, its first smartphone powered by the 7nm Hisilicon Kirin 980 SoC, to Indian shores on November 27th. Also, this will be the first time that Huawei’s Mate series will be introduced in India. The company has officially announced the launch of the phone on its Twitter page, along with a contest offering fans a chance to attend the event.

Apart from that, Amazon India also has a landing page for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, hinting at online retail exclusivity for the Mate 20 Pro. It must be recalled that the smartphone was first unveiled at an event in London alongside its two siblings, the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20X, in October this year.

A report by NDTV Gadgets citing IANS says that the Mate 20 Pro will run Huawei’s own EMUI 9.0 software based on Android 9.0 Pie. “The EMUI 9.0 features key contributions from the Huawei India R&D team, thus, allowing for several localised capabilities,” the company was quoted saying.

As for the pricing, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was priced starting at EUR 1,049 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, which is roughly Rs. 88,400 on conversion. Since the specs of the phone are know, the pricing of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro for India will likely be the key detail to be revealed at the Indian launch event.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a large 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB of in-built storage.

In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup. It has a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens. On the front, the handset sports a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera and support for 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology and 15W fast wireless charging technology.