Huawei has launched the new the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20X at an event held in London. The latest smartphones offer premium features and the company’s flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 7nm SoC.

Also on the Mate 20 device are numerous ‘first time’ features, such as Leica triple rear camera setup clubbed with an LED flash in a squared boxy setup and a high screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Mate 20X, largely marketed as a gaming phone, comes with a massive 7.2-inch display and support for Huawei’s M-Pen stylus. Notably, however, is that Huawei Mate phones now come with the company’s first Nano memory card, which is claimed to be 45% smaller than a microSD card.

The three smartphones also share several hardware parts with each other; however, Huawei has made sure to instill a distinct character in each one. For instance, the Mate 20 gets a large display and comes with a waterdrop notch, which Mate 20 Pro misses out on.

The rear camera setup on the Mate 20 Pro is equipped with more powerful sensors than Mate 20. On the other hand, the Mate 20X gets the best of both worlds, boasting a waterdrop notch and the largest display among the three phones.

Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20 X prices

As the event was held in London, the Huawei Mate 20 prices were announced only for the European market. The Huawei Mate 20 has been priced at EUR 799 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant and EUR 849 for the variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory.

For the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the price is set at EUR 1049, and it comes only in a 6GB/ 128GB variant.

Both phones are now available in select European markets. Both the smartphones will be sold in five colour options: Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Pink Gold, Twilight, and Black. There’s no word yet on a price or release date for the Huawei Mate 20 or Mate 20 Pro in India.

Huawei Mate 20 specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ RGBW display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR and 88.07 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 7nm SoC with dual AI processor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for Huawei’s new 40W SuperCharge technology.

As mentioned earlier, the Huawei Mate 20 sports a Leica triple rear camera setup. This setup consists of a primary 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a secondary 12-megapixel wide angle sensor and a third 8-megapixel telephoto lens coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. Notably there’s a rear set fingerprint sensor placed right below the camera setup.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR and 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the same flagship Kirin 980 SoC, The smartphone is the only model in the Huawei Mate 20 series to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. It comes with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Leica rear camera setup on the Mate 20 Pro is similar to the Huawei P20 Pro, but there is bump in the megapixels on offer. It gets a primary 40-megapixel wide angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens. These sensors are coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. There is a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera at the front, with support for 3D facial unlocking.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for the same 40W charging. Mate 20 Pro also exclusively gets 15W fast wireless charging support.

Huawei Mate 20X specifications

And lastly, Huawei also unveiled the Huawei Mate 20X phablet with a 7.2-inch OLED display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a Leica triple rear camera setup with a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle primary sensor. The Mate 20X comes with IP53 water and dust resistance rating, a graphene film and vapour chamber cooling system, and support for the Huawei M-Pen.