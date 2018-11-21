State Bank of India released a notification today, November 21st, inviting applications for the 38 Specialist Officer (SO) positions. The application process for these SBI SO positions will start from tomorrow, November 22nd. All the candidates can go through the detailed notification and apply for these positions at sbi.co.in/careers The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is December 6th.

The SO vacancies are for PFSBU department (27 positions), Marketing and Communication Department (5 positions), and STU Department (6 positions). These vacancies are for different posts, the details of which can be accessed in the notification. All the positions would involve an interview of the shortlisted candidates except for the Faculty positions which would involve an additional round of Demo session on a given topic.

All the positions have unique requirements with regard to eligibility, qualification, age bracket, experience, job profile, and KRAs among other requirements. Candidates are advised to go through the notification to get the details of the same which can be accessed in this link. Candidates can click on this link to access the application page which will get activated on November 22nd.

All candidates fulfilling the minimum qualification and eligibility would not be called for an interview. The bank notification states, “Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted and called for interview.”