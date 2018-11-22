Himachal Pradesh approves Sashakt Mahila Yojna

The Himachal Pradesh government has given its approval to implement Sashakt Mahila Yojna in the state.

The aim is to empower rural women by providing them an interface for organization and socio-economic development.

The scheme will also improve rural women’s skill through training programmes.

India’s first ‘Justice City’ being set up in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is building India’s first ‘Justice City’ within its new capital Amaravati.

The aim is to provide a state-of-the-art ecosystem built on latest technology for supporting the judicial system.

The goal is to provide speedy justice for litigants, easy and better access to justice for the masses and reduce pending cases.

IIT researchers develop smartphone-based system to detect adulteration in milk

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, have developed a smartphone-based system to detect adulteration in milk.

The system uses an indicator paper that changes colour according to acidity. This is used to measures acidity in milk.

A smartphone with a camera can be used to accurately detect the colour change, and hence determine whether milk is adulterated.

Andhra Pradesh launches ‘Bhudaar’ portal for land records

Andhra Pradesh has launched a web portal that makes land records available to those who have unique identification numbers.

The Bhudaar is an 11-digit unique identification code assigned to each agriculture land holding as well as rural and urban properties in the state.

Two types of Bhudaar cards are available: e-Bhudaar and M-Bhudaar.

Temporary Bhudaar numbers begin with 99, while permanent Bhudaar numbers start with 28. For government land, 28 is followed by 00.

World’s standard definition of kilogram, second and metre redefined

The 130-year-old “Le grand K – the SI unit of kg” has been redefined. It will now be defined in terms of the fundamental Planck constant (h).

The definition of a metre has been changed linking it to the speed of light.

The decision was made at the 26th meeting of the General Conference on Weights and Measures (CGPM), at Versailles, France.

