CSE wins Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has won this year’s Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development.

The CSE was established in 1980 under the leadership of the late Anil Agarwal.

The Indira Gandhi award is conferred by the Indira Gandhi Trust each year on the late Prime Minister’s birth anniversary.

The international jury for the awards was headed by former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Govt launches ‘Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC)’ Program

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar launched the ‘Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) program.

The ICC comes under the Innovation cell of the MHRD.

The aim is to nurture the culture of innovation in all Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country.

MAHE wins International Green Apple Silver Award

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) came second in the International Green Apple Award for Environmental best practice 2018.

MAHE was selected for the award from 800 global nominations which competed to pick the greenest individuals, companies, councils and communities.

WCCB gets Asia Environment Enforcement Awards

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has been selected among the winners of the Asia Environment Enforcement Awards.

It received the award for its work in combating trans-boundary environmental crime.

This is the second time in a row that the awards are being given to India.

