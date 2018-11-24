It looks like it is pouring smartphones in India this month, with several new phones already launched over past fortnight or so. With few more launches set for the next few days, here is another addition from Chinese brand Vivo. The BBK Electronics-owned brand has just announced the launch of its upcoming Y series handset, the Y95, on November 25th.

The new smartphone is said to be equipped with a ‘20-megapixel AI selfie camera’, along with several other notable features. The key elements of the upcoming handset highlighted by Vivo include a Halo FullView display with 88.6 screen-to-body ratio, a large 4030mAh battery and 4GB of RAM. For the uninitiated, a Halo display is basically the tiniest display notch first introduced by Vivo’s sister brand Oppo as a waterdrop notch.

Welcome #VivoY95 with the amazing 20MP AI Selfie Camera, attractive Halo FullView™️ Display, 4GB RAM & 64GB ROM for all your needs. #VivoIndia pic.twitter.com/j8cdiJ6d1P — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 23, 2018

According to report by NDTV Gadgets, the phone was launched last week in the Philippines and was priced at PHP 13,999, which is roughly Rs. 19,100 on conversion. So it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect similar sub-20k pricing for Vivo Y95 in India. The phone is available on the official Vivo site with a ‘notify me’ option, while there is no word yet on official online retail partner.

As for other details of the Vivo Y95, it will sport a 6.22-inch IPS HD+ resolution with 270ppi pixel density and 2.5D curved glass protection. It is powered by the 1.9GHz 64-bit Snapdragon 439 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 505 will get internal storage of 64GB.

There is AI-enabled dual camera setup at the back as well - one 13-megapixel sensor and one 2-megapixel sensor with support for LED flash and PDAF.