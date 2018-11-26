The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to release admit cards or call letters for the Sub-Inspector (SI) 2018 exam shortly, as per several reports from media outlets. However, these reports seem unsubstantiated, so the HSSC SI admit card may not be on its way.

It should be noted that with the RRB ALP, Technician 2018 exam, media portals were reporting willy-nilly that the results were expected on November 22nd. Later an RRB official confirmed that the results were not expected on the above mentioned date and criticized “some media portals” for spreading rumours surrounding the RRB results.

The same can be said for the HSSC SI admit card, since the reports don’t mention any source, and it seems to be speculation. When the admit cards for the Haryana SSC exam are released, they will be made available for download on the HSSC’s official website, hssc.gov.in.

The HSSC advertisement for SI recruitment can be accessed at this direct link. The recruitment to SI vacancies will consist of an objective-type exam plus a physical screening test.