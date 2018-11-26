The results of the recently concluded (Common Admission Test) CAT 2018 exam are scheduled to be released in the second week of January 2019, as per the official website, iimcat.ac.in. However, these are tentative dates given by the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).

The IIM CAT 2018 exam was held on November 25th, 2018, and admit cards or hall tickets for the same were released about a month prior, October 24th. The application process for IIM CAT 2018 began on August 8th this year and the last date to apply was September 26th.

Completing the CAT exam is a pre-requisite if student want to take admission in various post-graduate programmes in the IIM institutions. There are 20 IIM colleges spread out throughout the country, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, Shillong and Visakhapatnam.

The IIM CAT exam tests candidates’ proficiency in three subjects: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning; and Quantitative Ability.