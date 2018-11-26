UNICEF appoints singer Nahid Afrin as first ‘Youth Advocate’ of Northeastern Region

Nahid Afrin of Assam has been appointed as the first ‘Youth Advocate’ of the northeastern region by the UNICEF.

She will fight for child rights.

The UNICEF’s aim with its ‘Youth Advocates’ is to harness their voice as agents of change in society.

Nahid received the award for best female playback singer at the Assam state Film Award 2018.

Domestic Gold Council to be set up in India

The Indian government will set up a domestic Gold Council in the country.

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said that there is a need for an integrated gold policy, which is aimed at addressing gold-related issues in a holistic way.

Andhra Pradesh has highest employability, Rajasthan, Haryana follow

Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of states with the highest employability, as per the India Skills Report 2019.

It is followed by Rajasthan and Haryana.

The survey was conducted jointly by Wheebox, PeopleStrong, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Mary Kom wins record sixth Boxing World Championship Title

MC Mary Kom has created history by becoming the first woman to win six boxing world titles.

She won the 48 kg gold at the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.

The 35-year-old beat Ukrainian Hanna Okhota in the final.

She has overtaken Ireland’s Katie Taylor, and is only the second boxer to win 6 titles – the other being Felix Savon.

