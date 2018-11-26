UNICEF appoints singer Nahid Afrin as first ‘Youth Advocate’ of Northeastern Region

  • Nahid Afrin of Assam has been appointed as the first ‘Youth Advocate’ of the northeastern region by the UNICEF.
  • She will fight for child rights.
  • The UNICEF’s aim with its ‘Youth Advocates’ is to harness their voice as agents of change in society.
  • Nahid received the award for best female playback singer at the Assam state Film Award 2018.

Domestic Gold Council to be set up in India

  • The Indian government will set up a domestic Gold Council in the country.
  • Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said that there is a need for an integrated gold policy, which is aimed at addressing gold-related issues in a holistic way.

Andhra Pradesh has highest employability, Rajasthan, Haryana follow

  • Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of states with the highest employability, as per the India Skills Report 2019.
  • It is followed by Rajasthan and Haryana.
  • The survey was conducted jointly by Wheebox, PeopleStrong, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Mary Kom wins record sixth Boxing World Championship Title

  • MC Mary Kom has created history by becoming the first woman to win six boxing world titles.
  • She won the 48 kg gold at the 2018 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi.
  • The 35-year-old beat Ukrainian Hanna Okhota in the final.
  • She has overtaken Ireland’s Katie Taylor, and is only the second boxer to win 6 titles – the other being Felix Savon.

