Following several rumours, reports and even spy shots, KTM India has finally launched their entry-level motorcycle in India, their much awaited Duke 125 priced at Rs.1.18 lakh. Notably, the bike comes equipped with ABS.

Although the news is being reported by several automobile publications, there is official word of a launch yet. Speaking of this motorcycle itself, this is the smallest capacity Duke to be made available in India. It gets a 125cc single-cylinder engine that produces max power of 14.5PS at 9.250rpm and generates 12Nm at 8,000rpm.

In terms of design, this baby monster machine derives its design cues from its elder sibling, the Duke 200, and looks almost identical to the 200cc bike available here in India. There’s visible Duke 125 graphics on the side panels, while other parts like the tyre rims, seats and headlight are similar to one seen on the Duke 200.

According to a report by Overdrive, the 125 Duke ABS will be available across 450 exclusive KTM showrooms in India. “KTMs are always about high performance, edgy design and a thrilling ride. The 125 Duke will be the new stepping stone into the KTM brand for riders starting out in the world of racing,” Amit Nandi, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd, was quoted saying.

This engine continues to employ a 6-speed transmission and makes use of a trellis frame and an aluminum swingarm. The naked sport offering comes with inverted forks in the front and a 10-step monoshock in the rear as well as dual-channel ABS as standard. It must be noted that the Duke 200 was updated recently with single-channel ABS as opposed to the dual-channel setup see on the Duke 125.