The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had made live the link to download IBPS Clerk Prelim call letters or admit cards earlier today, but the Institute has apparently withdrawn the link. The website now has a message that says, “Call Letter will be available from 27.11.2018.”

Candidates will have to log on to the official IBPS website tomorrow (Tuesday, November 27th) to download their call letters for the clerical cadre exam. Here is the direct link to check the message on the IBPS website.

The Institute is looking to fill 7,275 vacancies for posts in various banks in the clerical cadre through the IBPS Clerk exam. The Institute began the registration process on September 18th this year. The prelim exam will be held on December 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th.

The Institute is expected to release the results of the IBPS Clerk prelim exam in December 2018 or January 2019, and the Main exam will be held on January 20th, 2019.