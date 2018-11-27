Health Ministry launches Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP)

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has launched the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in seven states.

The IDSP is a segment of the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP).

The system aims to provide real-time data and updates for detecting outbreaks, reducing morbidity and mortality, and reducing the disease burden.

Sunil Arora appointed new Chief Election Commissioner of India

Sunil Arora has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India.

He will succeed Om Prakash Rawat on December 2nd.

Ashok Lavasa is the second election commissioner.

Centre, ADB sign 200 million dollar loan agreement for state highways in Bihar

The Centre and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a 200 million dollar loan agreement for the widening and upgrading of the State Highways in Bihar.

About 230 kilometres of state highways will be upgraded to all-weather standards with road safety features.

Hausla 2018 inaugurated in New Delhi

The National Festival for Children of Child Care Institutions (CCIs) “Hausla 2018” was inaugurated in New Delhi.

The festival is conducted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD).

It will see the participation of more than 600 children from the CCIs from 18 states.

Sashastra Seema Bal to patrol Dudhwa tiger reserve

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) have joined hands to provide security to Dudhwa forests and its rich wildlife.

This will strengthen the patrolling in and around Dudhwa to check forest and wildlife crimes.

Bihar CM unveils 70-foot tall Lord Buddha statue in Rajgir

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has unveiled a 70-foot tall statue of Lord Buddha at Rajgir in Nalanda district.

This is the second tallest statue of Buddha in the country.

The statue, which is made of pink sandstone, is installed on a 16-metre radius pedestal in the middle of Lake Ghora Katora.

NASA InSight lands on Mars seven months after launch

NASA’s InSight spacecraft has landed on Mars.

The 458-million-kilometre journey from Earth to Mars took seven months to complete.

After a 6.5-minute parachuted descent, the 360-kg lander touched down in an area called Elysium Planitia, where it will dig five metres below the surface.

The aim of the mission is to measure Mars’s internal heat and study quakes.

