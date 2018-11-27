The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters or admit cards for the 2018 Prelim exam in clerical cadre. The link for the IBPS Clerk Prelim admit card was made live yesterday, before being pulled down or withdrawn.

Candidates who will be appearing for the IBPS Clerk Prelim exam on December 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th can log on to the official IBPS website, ibps.in, to download their Prelim exam call letter.

Here is the direct link to download the IBPS Clerk Prelim admit card. Candidates must enter their registration number or roll number followed by their password or date of birth to access their call letters.

The IBPS Clerk Prelim call letters or admit cards will be available for download up to December 15th, 2018. The Main exam will be held on January 20th, 2019.

The IBSP aims to fill 7,275 vacancies for several posts in banks across the country in the clerical cadre through the Clerk exam.