Popular Chinese smartphone brand Huawei today launched their premium flagship in India with several first-in-segment features on board. The smartphone was unveiled during the event at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. For the uninitiated, Huawei Mate 20 Pro was launched earlier last month in London alongside its two sibling variants, the Mate 20 and the Mate 20X.

Speaking of the phone itself, Huawei called on stage Vineet Vohra, executive with camera partner Leica to explain and elaborate on the camera capabilities of Huawei Mate 20 Pro. The rear triple camera setup is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the handset and packs a wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angles lens, and a telephoto lens.

Additionally, the phone offers features like 2.5cm ultra macro shot, personalized Bokeh hearts effect, specialized underwater mode and wide range focal length. These camera features definitely put the Mate 20 Pro in one of the best camera phones category.

And time for the big reveal! The #KingOfSmartphones #HuaweiMate20Pro will be available in India for INR 69,990, exclusively on Amazon! pic.twitter.com/0VJqqY452h — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) November 27, 2018

Apart from the camera capabilities, there is an infrared (IR) at the front along 24-megapixel RGB camera which enables 3D Face unlock feature similar to that on iPhone Xs and Xs Max. The smartphone also boasts of world’s first reverse charging technology along with powerful 15W quick charge.

In terms of design, the company says the phone is inspired from ‘racing cars’ and it comes with dual speakers that are invisible in nature. The screen is massive in size, a 6.39-inch OLED 2K screen, which is a dual curve screen.

Finally, speaking about the heart of the machine, which is the processor, the Mate 20 Pro comes with the Kirin 980 produced in the latest 7nm design. This makes it only the second such chip following Apple’s A12 Bionic with 7nm design. The company also claims that its latest chip will ensure a lower dip in performance, as the performance and NPU enhancements can be boosted without affecting battery performance.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price and availability

The most crucial part of any launch event is the announcement related to the pricing. This time was no different, Huawei declared that the Mate 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 69,990 in India exclusively on Amazon. The phone has been launched only in one 6GB RAM variant and the first sale begins on December 3rd for Prime members. Amazon India has also announced a launch offer clubbing Senheiser headphones worth Rs.29,990 with the smartphone. The launch offer is at Rs. 71,990.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

As reported earlier, the specifications remain the same. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro runs EMUI 9.0 on top of the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED display panel with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 86.9 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128 of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Mate 20 Pro bears a triple rear camera setup identical to the one seen on the Huawei P20 Pro. It has a 40-megapixel primary wide-angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens. On the front, the handset sports a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera which also supports 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood with 15W fast wireless charging technology. It also supports wireless reverse charging for charging other Qi wireless devices.