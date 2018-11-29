The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the Specialist Officer (Grade B) results on its official website. The notification includes roll numbers of candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview in either of six departments.

All candidates who appeared for the examination that was held on September 29th can now check their results on the official site – rbi.org.in – or directly at this link here.

The interview schedule will be intimated to candidates separately in due course. The interview call letters informing candidates about the date, venue and time will be sent via email to the candidates, as per the notification released by the RBI.

Shortlisted candidates have been advised to send five (5) copies of attestation form with signed photographs affixed and seven (7) copies of their bio data through courier/speed post to RBI’s given address in Mumbai. SC/ST, OBC and PwBD candidates will have to attach relevant documents along with the attestation form.

The six departments for which candidates have been shortlisted are Data Analytics, Finance, Forensic Audit, Professional Copy Editing, Risk Modelling, and Human Resource Management. Upon calculation in all six departments, a total of 131 candidates have been shortlisted by RBI.