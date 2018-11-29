Govt launches Bhasha Sangam

The government has launched a unique initiative called Bhasha Sangam to introduce school students to 22 Indian languages.

The initiative is one under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

Bhasha Sangam is a programme for schools and educational institutions to provide multilingual exposure to students in Indian languages.

Arvind Saxena appointed UPSC Chairman

Arvind Saxena has been appointed as the new Chairman of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Saxena will be serving in the office till August 7, 2020, when he attains the age of 65 years.

The UPSC is the institution responsible for conducting exams for selection of bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers.

UGC to set up consortium for approved journals

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to set up a Consortium of Academic and Research Ethics (CARE).

CARE will prepare a fresh list of credible quality journals in the non-science disciplines.

The reason for setting this up is that the percentage of research articles published in poor quality journals is reported to be high in India.

Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to launch single emergency number ‘112’

Himachal Pradesh has become the first Indian state to launch a single emergency number ‘112’.

The number will connect to police, fire, health and other helplines through an Emergency Response Centre in the state.

ISRO launches India’s HysIS satellite with 30 foreign satellites

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched PSLV-C43.

As part of the mission, ISRO launched its latest Earth-mapping satellite, HysIS.

360kg HysIS was launched beside 30 other satellites from six nations, of which 23 are from USA.

Azim Premji conferred highest French civilian honour

Azim Premji has been bestowed with the highest French civilian distinction.

The title is Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour).

Premji received the honour from the Ambassador of France to India, Alexandre Ziegler, in Bengaluru.

Azim Premji received the award for his outstanding contribution to developing the information technology industry in India.

