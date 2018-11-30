Campaign to spread pan-India awareness about Hepatitis launched

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences has launched a campaign to spread awareness pan-India about hepatitis disease.

The campaign has been named ‘Empowering People Against Hepatitis: The Empathy Campaign’.

The initiative will help generate awareness about Hepatitis B and C.

Around 60 million people in India are afflicted by Hepatitis virus infections.

Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti launched to boost Intellectual Property applications for defence

Raksha Mantri Nirmala Sitharaman launched ‘Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti’, which is to promote a culture of innovation and creation of Intellectual Property (IP).

Inventions and innovations by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factories (OFs) have resulted in successful filing of Intellectual Property Right (IPR) applications.

A lack of awareness on modern legal framework for protection of IP rights can lead to knowledge and creativity not being utilised to its full potential.

L&T’s A M Naik appointed National Skill Development Corporation chairman

The Central Government has appointed Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Group Chairman A M Naik as the chairman of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Under Naik’s leadership the corporation will be a think-tank providing direction and necessary guidance for creating a demand-based skilling ecosystem in the country.

The NSDC aims to promote skill development by the creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions.

Govt confers NPCC with Miniratna Category-I status

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) has been conferred with the status of Miniratna: Category –I by the Government of India.

This will help the NPCC o take quick decisions by enhancing the delegation of powers to the Board.

The NPCC, incorporated in 1957, is a premier construction company having mandate with creation of infrastructure to provide impetus for economic development of the country.

Casio India launches world’s first GST calculator

Casio India has announced the launch of what the company calls the world’s first GST calculator.

The company has unveiled two calculator models which can calculate GST directly.

The calculators have dedicated buttons for the various GST slabs, which will make it easier to calculate GST on any amount.

