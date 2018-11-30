Basic Registration for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) 2019 MBBS course will begin today at aiimsexams.org. The basic registration stage of application for MBBS 2019 does not involve any application fee.

AIIMS had released the schedule for the first stage of registration, also called Basic Registration, on November 18th. This stage goes on till January 3rd, 2019. After basic registration is completed, the institute will release its status on January 7th, 2019.

At that time, candidates will need to check whether they need to submit any additional documents or complete any additional admission procedures. Corrections, if any, must be done between January 8th and January 18th next year. Final status will be declared on January 22nd.

AIIMS had also released a notification detailing the eligibility criteria for both the basic registration and the MBBS course. AIIMS runs the MBBS courses at 15 centres in India, which include New Delhi, Jodhpur, Bhopal, Patna, Raipur and Nagpur.