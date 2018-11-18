All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has initiated a two-step registration process for the MBBS entrance exam from this year. As part of the effort, AIIMS released the schedule for the first stage of registration, that is Basic Registration, today, November 18th. The Basic Registration process for the AIIMS MBBS Entrance exam 2019 will begin from November 30th and will go on until January 3rd, 2019.

The Institute has adopted this scheme so that candidates can upload basic details of themselves first and are given an opportunity to correct them if needed. The Basic Registration stage does not involve any application fees.

The institute will release the status of the basic registration on January 7th and in case it is rejected, candidates can do the necessary correction from January 8th to January 18th. The final status, accepted or rejected, will be released on January 22nd.

The notification for the schedule also specified who can apply for the basic registration and who are eligible for the MBBS course in 2019. The candidates must have passed/should be appearing in the 12th class exam with the subjects English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology. Candidates must secure 60% marks (50% for SC/ST and 45% for OPH) in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in the 12th class apart from other eligibility criteria.

AIIMS is a premier medical institution of India and runs MBBS courses at 15 centres in India which include New Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Deogarh, Gorakhpur, Jodhpur, Kalyani, Mangalagiri, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rae Bareli, Rishikesh and Telangana. The 2019 MBBS entrance exam is scheduled to be held in May 25th and 26th, 2019.