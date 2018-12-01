Popular Finnish smartphone brand Nokia unveiled their latest handset yesterday in India. The Nokia 7.1 was launched here rather quietly, while the company prepares for a big launch event, for reportedly a different phone, at a later date.

The Nokia 7.1 is the company’s latest offering and features a 19:9 PureDisplay with HDR support a notch up top, a Snapdragon 636 SoC, fast charging USB Type-C and dual rear camera setup with Zeiss optics.

The details of the launch were conveyed by Nokia via press release, says a report by NDTV Gadgets. The phone is already up for pre-order here and will be available in the country from December 7th.

As for the pricing, the Nokia 7.1 price in India has been set at Rs.19,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The phone has been launched in this lone 4GB option, and the 3GB RAM model, which was unveiled at the launch in London last month, has not made it to India.

Additionally, Nokia has confirmed the latest Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 7.1 next month. And HDR support on the phone offers real-time SDR to HDR conversion of all videos and enhances the overall viewing experience, the company claims. The phone also gets a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

On the other hand, as per our earlier report, Nokia will host India launch event for it new upcoming phone on December 10th. The company has so far teased about the phone quite few times with the hashtag #ExpecteMore. Nokia 8.1 is largely speculated to be the phone that will be unveiled at the event.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.1 runs Android Oreo, based on the Android One programme, with an update to Android 9.0 Pie arriving over-the-air for buyers in India. It sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ PureDisplay panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 7.1 bears a vertically aligned pair of dual rear camera setup that consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor, with autofocus and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with fixed focus. The company is also touting two-phase detection and Zeiss optics for the rear camera setup, apart from EIS. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with 84-degree field-of-view.