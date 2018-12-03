India to chair Kimberley Process Certification Scheme from January 2019

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) Plenary 2018 has handed over the Chairmanship of KPCS to India from 1st January, 2019.

India as a KP Chair will work to make the KPCS a stronger process.

FSSAI launches ‘Heart Attack Rewind’ campaign to help eliminate industrially produced trans-fat

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has launched a media campaign calling for the elimination of industrially produced trans-fat in the food supply.

As part of the campaign, titled Heart Attack Rewind, there will be a 30-second public service announcement.

FSSAI has a target of eliminating trans-fat in India by 2022.

Govt holds workshop on developing ‘Ganga Museum’

The National Mission for Clean Ganga organised a two-day international workshop on developing a concept Ganga Museum.

The workshop was titled Developing a Ganga Museum Concept: Exchanging Experiences and Ideas between India and Europe.

The museum will be part of the Namami Gange Programme.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurats 19th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland

Home Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 19th Hornbill Festival in Nagaland on the 55th Nagaland Statehood Day.

Nagaland attains its statehood in 1963 and was declared the 16th state of the Indian Union by then President of India Dr. Sarvapelli Radhakrishnana.

Myanmar leader Suu Kyi to be stripped of freedom of Paris award

The city of Paris will strip Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi of her honorary freedom of Paris award, the city’s Mayor has said.

The decision has been made over her failure to speak out against a crackdown on Myanmar’s Rohingya minority.

The reason cited is “multiple violations of human rights recorded in Myanmar and the violence and persecution by Myanmar’s security forces against the Rohingya minority”.

Suu Kyi has already been stripped of her honorary Canadian citizenship and her Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award.

More on Current Affairs

Stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge. Check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.