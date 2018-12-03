Chinese smartphone maker Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, which was launched here in India a couple of days back, is now available exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The sale officially started at 12 am midnight today, December 3rd; non-prime members will be able to buy the Mate 20 Pro starting 12 am on Tuesday, December 4th.

The Mate 20 Pro is Huawei’s flagship smartphone and boasts the latest 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a nano memory card slot, a triple rear camera setup, and Android 9.0 Pie.

Hold your breath as the Huawei Mate20 Pro (6 +128 GB) goes on Sale TOMORROW! #GrabTheNewMate before the rest & take home Sennheiser Headset worth 29,990 at a combo offer price of INR 71,990, exclusively for Amazon Prime customers. — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) December 2, 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 69,990 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. Notably this is the only one making its way the Indian market. It is available in Emerald Green and Twilight colour options. Additionally as part of an early bird limited period bundle offer, users can purchase the Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones alongwith the smartphone at a combined price tag of Rs. 71,990.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specifications

Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ curved OLED panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a flagship Kirin 980 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, 6GB/ 8GB of RAM, and 128GB/ 256GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the Mate 20 Pro sports a Leica triple rear camera setup with a primary 40-megapixel wide angle lens, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and then a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto sensor. On the front, the handset bears a 24-megapixel RGB selfie camera with 3D facial unlocking. There is a 4,200mAh battery under the hood, with support for 40W SuperCharge technology.