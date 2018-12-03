The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has release admit cards for its Senior Technical Assistant or STA exam 2018. The Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) is scheduled to conduct the exams for the recruitment drive.

The DRDO Senior Technical Assistant exams will be held from December 15th to 18th, 2018, and the exams, which are to recruit to 494 posts or vacancies, will be followed by a round of document verification.

Through the December 2018 DRDO exam, the CEPTAM will shortlist 10 times the number of candidates than the number of posts available. Candidates will have to make sure that they have met all the required criteria to ensure that they are not rejected.

Here is the direct link from where candidates can download their DRDO STA-B Tier-I exam. Candidates must follow these steps to download their DRDO admit card. Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth (in year-month-day format including the dashes), as well as the security Captcha text.

Candidates must print out their DRDO admit card 2018 and carry it to the exam centre. This will be considered as the original document and is valid for admission in respective examination centres.