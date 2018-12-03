The Telangana Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) 2019 exams will be conducted in April 2019, as per an official notification from the Office of the Director of Government Examinations Telangana. The web link to upload application forms will be made available from December 10th.

The candidates appearing for the 2017-2019 batch of DElEd exams must pay their fees now. The last date for candidates to pay the fee is December 17th, 2018, without incurring a late fee. If candidates miss this deadline, they can pay the fees up to December 24th with a late fee of Rs.50. The exam fee is Rs.250 for regular candidates.

Once failed candidates can also appear for the Telangana D.El.Ed April 2019 exams, but only those from the 2015 to 2017 batches who have studied the revised syllabus are eligible. One failed candidates will have to pay different fees depending on the number of subjects in which they have failed earlier.

Once failed candidates who are appearing for one subject in the 2019 Telangana DElEd exams have to pay a fee of Rs.125; those appearing in two subjects have to pay Rs.150; three subjects Rs.175; and four subjects Rs.250.