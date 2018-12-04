Samsung has just confirmed the launch of their first ‘Infinity-O display’ smartphone, the Galaxy A8, for December 10th in China. This news that was put on the company’s Weibo page and it officially puts the South Korean smartphone maker ahead in the race to launch the first such phone in the market. It was only two days ago when Huawei confirmed the launch, for this month, of their much anticipated Nova 4 with a similar display.

The rivalry between the multi-national companies goes back quite a bit. Only a few months ago Huawei launched their first 7nm chipset, the Kirin 980 SoC, beating Samsung in the race that’s hotting up. Now, with Huawei having announced the Nova 4 launch for December 17th, Samsung has pipped the Chinese company by declaring their launch almost a week earlier.

The Nova 4 is set to feature a notch-less display notably with the front camera being placed on the upper left side of the display. Samsung’s Galaxy A8 also boasts similar features, of course, with inclusion of Infinity-O display.

In another similar instance, previously Samsung had teased its foldable smartphone, but came second in that race as a relatively unknown Chinese company, Royole, stole Samsung’s thunder by revealing a commercial foldable smartphone before. So, with the official confirmation of the Galaxy A8 launch, Samsung seems to have taken the segment by the scruff of it neck.

As per a report by BGR, the Galaxy A8 was recently spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The report says that the Galaxy A8s will boast a 6.3-inch FullHD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. On the processor side, the device is expected to rock a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset could also feature a triple camera like the Galaxy A7 (2018) comprising of a 24-megapixel primary sensor working in tandem with 10-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The front slot or hole in the screen is thought to be home to a solitary 24-megapixel selfie camera.