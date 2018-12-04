Only a few days following the official announcement by Asus India, a dedicated Flipkart page for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has gone live. the device will be made available exclusively on Flipkart and the new page gives us more information on the max Pro M2. Asus India had touted the existence of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the upcoming device, making it the first phone in the segment to sport the feature.

With the Flipkart page, it is revealed that there is much more to the ZenFone Max Pro M2 than the Corning’s latest technology. the device apparently gets a “largest capacity battery” in the segment, with a claimed 2+ days battery life. That surely is a tall claim.

The phone also will get a Sony sensor, most likely at the rear, which has been claimed will offer exceptional low-light photos. Again, it is clear whether both sensors at the rear will be from Sony, but since ZenFones are known for their affordable pricing, it is more likely that only the primary sensor will be from Sony.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset has also been teased without revealing details on which model of the processor the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will sport. So, with so many premium features on board, it will be interesting to see how the Taiwanese company prices the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India.

On the sidelines, Asus India has released another video flaunting the sturdiness of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 courtesy the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. In the video, a performer can be seen borrowing smartphones from strangers on the pretext of a performing a magic trick. And then he cheekily replaces their phone with the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and drops the phone causing frantic reactions.

The phone drop prank!

Do not attempt this as home. Unless you have a Zenfone Max Pro M2, of course.



With Corning Gorilla Glass 6, the #UnbeatablePerformer2dot0 is the most durable smartphone in the segment. Learn more about it at https://t.co/rfmDdndB3F pic.twitter.com/YFCPHVtpgd — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) December 4, 2018

The launch, as reported earlier, will take place on December 11th, which also coincides with the phone’s launch in Indonesia. We also expect the launch event to be live-streamed on Asus’s official social media handles and YouTube.