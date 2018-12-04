While HMD Global-owned Nokia prepares to unveil their latest smartphone for the first time in Dubai tomorrow, a live stream link for the event has been released. The event is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm Dubai time and the event will be streamed live for fans across the globe on Nokia’s official YouTube channel.

Interested individuals can watch the event by clicking on this link here or alternatively by playing the attached video below. Nokia has been touting the new launch with the tagline “something smarter is coming your way”. For Indian fans, the event should start around 8.30 pm IST.

Play

This event holds further significance for the Indian audience, as the same phone is expected to be launched in India on a later date. A few days ago, Nokia had sent media invites for the India event scheduled for December 10th. Of course, pricing would be set keeping the Indian market in mind and will be revealed at the event on December 10th, but other features are most likely to be carried forward for the India variant.

Now coming to what we can expect at the big Nokia event tomorrow. It is largely speculated that the Finnish brand will launch the Nokia 8.1 in Dubai. The Nokia 8.1 is essentially will be re-branded version of Nokia’s X7, which was launched in China.

In terms of smartphone details, the Nokia X7 comes with a display size of 6.18 inches with 2246×1080 resolution and 19:9 ratio. It packs a big 3400mAH battery and comes in three colour options: Red, Silver and Blue. An Octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2 GHz will power it. Nokia X7 will be available in 4GB/6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB internal storage variants.

Nokia X7 has Dual Camera (12+13) MP on the back and a 20MP front camera. The Dual-Camera comes with major improvement over the Nokia 7 Plus camera.