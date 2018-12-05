IAS officer A. N. Jha is new Finance Secretary, succeeds Hasmukh Adhia

Ajay Narayan Jha, the Secretary of Department of Expenditure, will be the country’s new Finance Secretary.

Jha succeeds Hasmukh Adhia who is a 1981-batch Gujarat cadre officer of the Indian Administrative Service.

ECB launches TIPS instant payment system

European Central Bank (ECB) has launched a new system that is aimed at letting banks settle payments instantly across Europe.

The system is named TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS).

ECB’s system will let people and companies in Europe transfer money (in euros) to each other within seconds and regardless of the opening hours of their local bank.

India’s first engine-less train is also India’s fastest, break 180km barrier

India’s first locomotive-less less train, known as Train 18, breached the 180 kmph speed limit during a test run.

This makes it the country’s fastest train.

Train 18 will replace the current Shatabdi Express.

With 16 coaches, Train 18 will have the same passenger capacity as that of the Shatabdi Express.

The train also has an advanced regenerative braking system, which recovers power when the brakes are applied.

Delhi minister Imran Hussain gets PETA ‘Hero to Animals’ award

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has conferred the Hero to Animals award on Delhi Enviornment Minister Imran Hussain.

Hussain received the award for banning all forms of Manjha in Delhi.

Imran Hussain is Delhi Minister of Food Supplies, Environment and Forest and Elections.

Ullas Narayan wins India’s first international medal in ultra running

Ullas Narayan became the first ever Indian individual medal winner in an international ultra running event.

He clinched bronze in the 2018 International Association of Ultra Running (IAU) 24 Hour Asia & Oceania Championships in Taipei.

Narayan completed 250 km, coming behind two Japanese runners Yoshihiko Ishikawa (253 km) and Nobuyuki Takahashi (252 km).

Jon Ridgeon appointed CEO of IAAF

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has announced the appointment of Jon Ridgeon as its new CEO.

Ridgeon will take up the new role in March 2019.

More on Current Affairs

Stay up to date with current affairs and to test your general knowledge. Check out our latest Current Affairs quiz.