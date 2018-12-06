Salman Khan tops Forbes’ richest Indian celebrity list 2018

Salman Khan is the richest Indian celebrity, according to the 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list.

Salman Khan has topped for the third consecutive year.

Shah Rukh Khan has fallen out of the top 10 list.

Virat Kohli was second on the list and Akshay Kumar third.

PM to inaugurate Bogibeel Bridge, India’s longest rail-road bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bogibeel Bridge on December 25th.

It is India’s longest rail-road bridge, connecting the north and south banks of the Brahmaputra.

The 4.94 km bridge falls in the eastern part of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

SBI gets Swapna Barman as YONO brand ambassador

State Bank of India has roped in Asian Games gold medalist Swapna Barman as brand ambassador for its digital app YONO.

Swapna won Gold medal in Heptathlon in Jakarta Asian Games.

YONO stands for You Only Need One.

Ministry of Railways signs MoU with Madame Tussauds wax museum

The Ministry of Railways’ National Rail Museum (NRM) and Madame Tussauds Wax Museum have joined forces for a collaboration.

A 35% discount will be offered on ticket prices to NRM visitors when they visit Madame Tussauds.

Similarly, Madame Tussauds visitors will get a 30% discount on NRM’s combo packages.

Gautam Gambhir retires from all forms of cricket

Gautam Gambhir has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In his 12-year international career, Gambhir has scored over 10,000 runs – 4,154 in 58 Tests, 5,238 in 147 ODIs and 932 in 37 T20Is.

Gambhir last played for India in a Test against England in November 2016.

His final ever match came at his home ground, New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla, in a Ranji Trophy tie for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh.

