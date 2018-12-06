Popular online game PUBG Mobile has silently released a beta version update. The upgrade is called PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 beta update, says a TimesNow News report, citing a Reddit post by the company. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, shortened to PUBG, is owned by publisher Tencent Games.

This is, however, just a minor upgrade that brings new additions such as the Mk47 Mutant, new chat options and more. It will be available in beta for both Android as well as iOS users. It must be noted here that the Mk47 Mutant gun was earlier available PUBG PC and Xbox One, but it will now be available on PUBG Mobile.

Moreover, the new beta update comes with a new outfit, bug fixes and an improved chat option with new dialogues for better communication between teammates. Also, there is a Laser Sight attachment, which can be used with the Mk47 Mutant rifle for more accurate shots.

However, there has been no word on when the PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 update will be released outside of beta, which comes as a 1.53GB file and can only be used by beta users.

PUBG Mobile recently bagged three awards at the annual Google Play award. The game was awarded ‘Best Game of 2018’ along with ‘most competitive title’ and ‘fan favourite across the globe’. This is testimony enough for the game’s ever growing popularity which seems to be growing by leaps and bounds.

We just won not one, not two, but three @GooglePlay awards! PUBG MOBILE is Best Game of 2018, Most Competitive Title, and also Fan Favorite across the globe! Thank you very much to all our players and for all your continuous support. pic.twitter.com/pNDnnGgVi1 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) December 3, 2018

PUBG is also slated to be launched on the PlayStation 4 tomorrow. Until now, the game was available as a console exclusive for Microsoft’s Xbox One.