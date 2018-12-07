Delhi govt launches free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana’.

The government scheme offers free travel packages for senior citizens from Delhi to five religious pilgrimages circuits.

At a time, 1,100 senior citizens from each constituency of Delhi will be able to avail of this facility.

Second meeting of NITI Forum for North East held in Guwahati

The second meeting of the NITI Forum for the North East was held in Guwahati, Assam.

The Forum was constituted just this year to periodically review the status of development in the region.

Odisha govt launches PEETHA scheme to improve transparency in governance

The Odisha Government has launched the initiative Peoples Empowerment – Enabling Transparency and Accountability of Odisha Initiatives (PEETHA).

The aim is to create awareness about various schemes and improve transparency in the distribution of individual and social benefits.

It is part of the 3T initiative/model of the Odisha government – Technology, Transparency and Team Work.

PEETHA is a sub-scheme of the Odisha government’s flagship Ama Gaon Ama Bikas Yojana.

Centre includes Gangotri, Yamunotri under PRASAD scheme

The Centre has included Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh and Parasnath in Jharkhand under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

PRASAD is a central scheme to develop pilgrimage and heritage destinations in the country.

With the new additions, the number of sites under PRASAD has risen to 41 from 25 states.

UAE passport ranked most powerful globally, according to Arton Capital report

The UAE has the world’s most powerful passport, according to a report by financial advisory firm Arton Capital.

The ranking is based on the number of countries a passport holder can enter without a visa or by obtaining a visa on arrival.

India ranks 140th on the list.

The UEA is followed by Singapore and Germany in second and third place, respectively.

