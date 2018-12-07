The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the merit list of Village Revenue Officer (VRO) posts in the Revenue Department. This merit list is provisional and is for individual rank and other details. The TSPSC will release the entire General Ranking List for VRO on December 8th, 2018.

The TSPSC VRO exam was conducted in September this year and over 7 lakh candidates appeared for the test. Candidates can check their VRO result and merit list on the official website of the TSPSC, tspsc.gov.in. Alternatively, here is the direct link to check the TSPSC VRO merit list.

The official TSPSC notification on the merit list reads, candidates’ “admission is purely provisional and subject to outcome of the final judgments in the respective W.Ps/W.As pending before the High Court.”

The TSPSC released the notification for recruitment of VRO in the Revenue Department through a General Recruitment on June 2nd, 2018. The exam was an objective-type test.