The latest phone from Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is something that had been the talk of the town, yet that which comes totally unexpectedly. Vivo has unveiled the next generation Nex smartphone featuring ‘dual screens’. The Nex series by Vivo offers premium smartphones, but this takes things to another level altogether. What is more surprising is the fact that the new smartphone was launched without much fanfare.

Placed alongside the original Vivo Nex, the Vivo Nex Dual Screen is the first from the Chinese phone maker to sport dual AMOLED panels and three rear cameras. In fact, Vivo has done away with the notch on the primary screen meaning there is no front camera on this handset. Other than that, the phone sports premium specifications including a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 10GB of RAM and 22.5W fast charging.

Vivo Nex Dual Screen specifications

Being a premium handset, the Vivo Nex Dual Screen has been priced accordingly, at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300), in the Chinese market for the lone 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is available in “Ice Field Blue” and “Star purple” colour options. The phone is up for pre-orders on Vivo’s China website and will start shipping from December 29.

The dual-SIM Vivo Nex Dual Screen runs Funtouch OS 4.5 on top of Android 9.0 Pie. It sports two display panels - a 6.39-inch full-HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED panel at the front and a 5.49-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) 16:9 AMOLED panel at the back. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and, as mentioned earlier, this is coupled with 10GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Nex Dual Screen sports a triple rear camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 2-megapixel secondary night vision sensor and a third TOF 3D stereo camera sensor. No camera sensors have been provided on the front. There is a 3,500mAh battery under the hood, with support for 22.5W fast charging.